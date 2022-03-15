HanesBrands announces departure of Jon Ram, president of global activewear

HanesBrands (HBI) has announced that Jon Ram, president of global activewear, is departing HBI for a role at another company to be closer to his family, effective March 31.

“I want to thank Jon for everything he has done to build our global Champion business since joining the company in 2018, and I wish him all the best in his new role,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands.

According to the company’s website, Ram joined HanesBrands as group president, global activewear, in May 2018.

Prior to joining the company, Ram spent 16 years with New Balance Athletics Inc., most recently executive vice president, North America. He also served in vice president/managing director roles, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Mexico, while with the company.

Earlier in his career, Ram held positions with Roots Ltd., National Basketball Association Entertainment Inc., Richmont Apparel Corporation, National Hockey League Players’ Association, and Major League Baseball Properties Inc.