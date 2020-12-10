HanesBrands appoints Cheryl Beebe to its board of directors

HanesBrands has announced that financial executive Cheryl K. Beebe has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. The company said in a statement that with the appointment of Beebe, whose term runs until the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, the HanesBrands board has nine members. Beebe will serve on the board’s audit committee.

“Cheryl brings extensive experience in global strategy and a deep background in all aspects of financial operations,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO, HanesBrands, adding, “Her knowledge will be particularly valuable as we build our strategy to unlock long-term growth and put the consumer at the center of everything we do.”

The company added that Beebe’s prior leadership experience includes a decade as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Ingredion, a leading global ingredients solutions provider. In more than 30 years with Ingredion, Beebe held a number of other leadership positions in the company, including senior advisor to the CEO, vice president finance and corporate treasurer. She is a current member of the board of directors of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) and The Mosaic Company (MOS). She also serves as a member and chair of the Board of Trustees for Goldman Sachs Asset Management GSTII funds and a member of the Board of Trustees of Fairleigh Dickinson University, New Jersey’s largest private university.

“We’re pleased to have a leader with Cheryl’s record of financial leadership and strategic insight join the team. We welcome Cheryl and look forward to her contributions and leadership as we transform HanesBrands,” added Chairman of the board Ronald L. Nelson.

Picture:HanesBrands newsroom