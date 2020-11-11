HanesBrands’ chief administrative officer Joia Johnson to retire in 2021

HanesBrands has announced that Joia M. Johnson, chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary, plans to retire effective May 2021.

“Joia has influenced every aspect of HanesBrands as we expanded our global footprint and built our portfolio of brands,” said Steve Bratspies, the company’s CEO in a statement, adding, “She helped lead the company through numerous global acquisitions, legal issues and regulatory matters. Among other things, Joia has led the company’s social responsibility efforts and been a very effective advisor to the board of directors.”

Johnson joined HanesBrands as chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary in 2007. She was named to her current role in 2016, with responsibility for legal, corporate social responsibility, government affairs, real estate and human resources.

From May 2000 until January 2007, Johnson served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of RARE Hospitality International, Inc., an owner, operator and franchisor of national chain restaurants acquired by Darden Restaurants, Inc. in October 2007. Johnson currently serves on the board of directors of Global Payments Inc., a payment technology company.

Picture:HanesBrands newsroom