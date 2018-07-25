HanesBrands declares quarterly cash dividend

HanesBrands’ board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 0.15 dollar per share to be paid September 5, 2018, for stockholders of record at the close of business August 14, 2018.

The company said that this declared cash dividend will be the 22nd consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned more than 830 million dollars in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.

HanesBrands is a marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company markets T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear under brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, Alternative, Gear for Sports, and Bras N Things.

