HanesBrands Inc to achieve zero waste across its operations by 2025

HanesBrands Inc., the parent company of apparel brands Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, and Bali, is set to achieve zero waste across its operations by 2025, according to its latest Sustainability report.

The report, published on Earth Day, April 20, highlights the steps the apparel company has taken to ensure it reaches its sustainability goals for 2025 to 2030, which center around its core pillars of People, Planet, and Product.

Hanesbrand received approval for its near-term science-based targets from the Science Based Targets initiative in 2023, which includes reducing water and energy usage by 25 percent. Since 2019, the company has achieved a 53 percent reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and a 41 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 intensity. Nearly 60 percent of the electricity consumed comes from renewable resources, while 94 percent of waste from HanesBrands-owned operations is diverted from landfills.

HanesBrand Sustainability Report 2023 Credits: HanesBrand Inc

In addition to becoming zero waste by 2025, HanesBrand is also set to switch over to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030. According to the latest report, HanesBrands’ investments in sustainability have led to 23 million USD in savings since establishing its goals in 2020, with more than 10 million USD in savings taking place in 2023.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we have done over the years to drive us closer to reaching our aggressive goals around People, Planet, and Product,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands, in a statement. “Our consumers expect quality, comfortable products from our iconic brands at a great value that are manufactured with the planet and people in mind. Thanks to our associates who are passionate about doing what’s right, we’re able to deliver on those expectations while making sustainability accessible for all.”