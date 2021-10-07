HanesBrands inks 10-year licensing deal with University of Texas as apparel partner

Washington - HanesBrands, Inc. (HBI), the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, announced Thursday a new relationship with The University of Texas at Austin to be one of its primary apparel partners.

The 10-year strategic agreement will lead to the development of a consumer-driven collection of fan apparel that provides Longhorn fans with “A Selection As Big As Texas.”

Texas joins the University of Georgia, University of North Carolina, University of South Carolina, The Ohio State University, and University of Cincinnati as primary apparel partners with HanesBrands. The agreement awards exclusive rights in the mass, campus and local channels through 2032.

HanesBrands, which owns the iconic Champion and Hanes brands, will focus on designing and manufacturing Texas fan gear for the local Austin market and national supercenter and club retailers. Texas will also continue its partnership with Nike as the provider of performance products and specific fan merchandise for the Longhorns’ Athletics programs.

The new partnership with HBI follows a detailed analysis of the Texas trademark licensing program and a competitive proposal process completed in conjunction with the university’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC.

In addition to these exclusive programs, Texas will also continue to partner with other best-in-class licensees in key product categories to meet the needs of Texas fans. (DPA)