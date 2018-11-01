HanesBrands Q3 net sales rise 3 percent

American maker and retailer of basic apparel HanesBrands said on Thursday its Q3 net sales for 2018 rose by 3 percent.

The company’s net sales in Q3 2018 were 1.85 billion US dollars, up from 1.79 billion US dollars a year earlier. Net income fell to 171 million US dollars. The profit margin of the company fell to 9.2 percent compared to 11.3 percent a year ago.

HanesBrands Inc was founded in 1901 by John Wesley Hanes and is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States. HanesBrands is a marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under some brands such as Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, Gear for Sports and Alternative.

Offering men’s, women’s and children’s basic clothing, the New York-listed company has about 67,200 employees worldwide and operates more than 240 stores.

For more recent news on the business, collections and executive changes of HanesBrands Inc, click here.

Picture:Hanes website