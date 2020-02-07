Hanesbrands revenue climbs 2 percent for FY19

The company said on Friday its FY19 net profit surged Revenues grew by 2 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for FY19 was 601 million dollars, grew from 540 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues increased to 6,967 million dollars.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) was founded in 1901 and is best known for its brandportfolio which includes names like Champion, Playtex, Wonderbra, Maidenform and of course Hanes. Until 1906 Hanesbrands was part of the Sara Lee Corporation. The company operates primarily in the innerwear, activewear and hosiery segments.

As of 2019, Hanesbrands has more than 63,000 employees and operates over 200 stores.

