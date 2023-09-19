HanesBrands to elevate strategic options for global Champion business

HanesBrands, Inc. (HBI) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors and executive leadership team, with the assistance of financial and legal advisors, are undertaking an evaluation of strategic options for the global Champion business.

As part of this process, the Board will consider a broad range of alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including, among others, a potential sale or other strategic transaction, as well as continuing to operate the business as part of HanesBrands.

The company said there can be no assurance that its assessment process for the global Champion business will result in HanesBrands pursuing any particular transaction or other strategic outcome regarding Champion.(DPA)