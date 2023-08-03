Happy Socks unveils new identity, logo and website design

Swedish accessories company Happy Socks has unveiled a new brand identity alongside the debut of its autumn/winter 2023 collection as the brand moves into its next chapter.

The refreshed identity includes a new logo, branding, product labels, a redesigned website and a refreshed retail flagship, as Happy Socks now sets about moving towards a new wave of growth.

In a release, Laura Frisk, chief marketing officer, highlighted that the brand’s mission has always been about keeping the market on its toes, with this new refresh another way of doing so.

Frisk added: “With our new visual identity, we are taking another bold step in our quest to spread happiness and colour to every corner of the world.”

The new designs were conceived through a collaboration between the Paris-based designer Yorgo Tloupas, the brand’s in-house creative agency The Happy Agency and Happy Socks’ creative director, Paula Maso.

Such changes can be seen on the products themselves, each featuring the new H icon logo and packaged with on-product branding and labels with paper hooks.

Meanwhile, the brand’s retail flagship looks to align both the in-store experience and style with the new identity, bringing together the concept of a traditional atelier and Happy Socks’ original design heritage.