Harlem's Fashion Row CEO launches shopping directory for Black and Latino designers

Brandice Daniel, the CEO of Harlem Fashion Row (HFR) and Icon 360, has launched an online shopping directory for Black and Latino designers in keeping with the increased demand for brands in this sector.

To launch the directory, entitled ‘HFR & CO’, Daniels partnered with a group of retailers, including Bloomingdale’s, Shopbob and Macy’s, to provide a curated list of emerging brands owned by Black and Latino designers.

Through the website, shoppers are able to find and support these designers via the partnered retailers’ e-commerce sites, with categories covering men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, children’s clothes and accessories.

In a release, Daniel said on the platform: “I want to build a community to increase awareness of emerging designers of colour and to make it easier for consumers to find and support them.

“I am very thankful for the support of Macy’s, Bloomingdales, and Shopbop in making this possible. As time progresses, I hope that other retailers will come on board.”

It builds on the efforts of HFR, which Daniel launched as a way to bridge the gap between retailers and designers of colour.

The organisation has hosted various events, collaborations, programmes and brand strategy support in order to build up equity in the fashion industry.

Speaking on the new collaboration, Macy’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Shawn Outler, said: “As a company committed to tackling barriers to representation, we at Macy’s, Inc. are honoured and proud to be a part of HFR & Co.

“This platform will not only increase consumer awareness of, and access to, Black and Hispanic/Latino-owned businesses and designers, it will also play a crucial role in creating an equitable and sustainable future for these creators, as well.”