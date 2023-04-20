Harlem’s Fashion Row hosts second Sustainability Forum, H&M becomes titular sponsor

Now in its second edition, Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) hosted its annual Sustainability Forum on April 19, continuing its efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the move towards a sustainable future for fashion.

The event was now sponsored by H&M, which took on the role in order to further affirm its commitment to “equity and inclusion centering people and planet”, as stated by Abi Kammerzell, the retailer’s North America head of sustainability, in a release.

For HFR, the ultimate goal was to empower Black and LatinX fashion designers while supporting the growth of a more sustainable fashion industry, providing attendees with informative sessions in order to equip them with the skills and resources needed to achieve this mission.

Among the programme were panel discussions and presentations on sustainable fabrics, led by founder of Sustainable Fashion Week US Bridgett Artise; circular fashion practices, held by 3D tech lead at Browzweart Kris Harrington; and sustainable and handmade Black brands, by founder of Esenshel Nicole King.

Creator of Hope for Flowers Tracy Reese was the keynote speaker at the event, which was held at the Google headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Brandice Daniel, CEO and founder of HFR, said: "Empowering underrepresented designers to create sustainable and socially responsible fashion brands is not only a moral imperative but also a vital step toward a more diverse and sustainable fashion industry.

“Our Sustainability Forum aims to provide the knowledge, tools, and resources necessary for designers to build economically viable fashion brands that reflect their unique creative vision while promoting environmental and social responsibility.”