Harrods launches beauty loyalty programme

Harrods has announced the launch of a new loyalty programme specifically curated for its beauty customers.

MyBeauty, which comes as part of Harrods Rewards, will allow members to access a number of benefits, including earning points on beauty products, event invites and exclusive promotions throughout the year.

The reward programme is tailored to the retailer’s H Beauty customers in all of its five H Beauty locations throughout the UK and online.

To celebrate the launch, those who sign up will receive 20 pounds in rewards points with their first 25 pound spend.

In a release, Annalise Fard, director of beauty at Harrods, said MyBeauty’s release intends to aid in further connecting with the retailer’s beauty community.

Fard added: “We have worked extensively to create a beauty loyalty proposition that will support the long-term engagement of our customers across all Harrods beauty channels, while complementing our existing Harrods Rewards programme.”

As part of the launch, Harrods will also be hosting a ‘H Beauty Carnival’ at each of its beauty stores over the course of October and November.

The events will include live DJs, masterclasses, a champagne bar and beauty vending machines.