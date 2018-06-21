Harrods the best fashion company to work in the UK, according to employees

Recruiting site Glassdoor has revealed the winners of its 2018 Best Places to Work -- Employees’ Choice Award, which is based on anonymous feedback shared by job applicants and employees. After tracking all the input received on its platform in 2017, Glassdoor ranked companies from all sectors according to three categories: best places to work, best places to interview and top CEOs. Luxury department store Harrods is the only fashion company to appear on the list of best places to work in the UK, having scored the 23rd place.

More fashion companies rank among the best places to interview. A total of 8 apparel businesses have received enough praise by job applicants to make the Top 100 list. All Saints Retail is the one with best score, coming in 6th place.

Best fashion companies to interview in the UK, according to Glassdoor users: All Saints Retail - 6th place

Marks & spencer - 22nd place

H&M - 24th place

Topshop - 26th place

Primark - 34th place

Burberry - 38th place

Harrods - 44th place

Selfridges - 48th place

Boohoo has the best CEO among fashion companies in the UK

As for the top CEOs, Boohoo’s Mahmud Kamani scored the 25th place on the list, while Harrods’ Michael Ward comes in 34th place. “Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day”, said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “It can be a real recruiting advantage to have a top-rated CEO at the helm of a company who has strong support from his or her employees”.

When providing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to share what they perceive to be the pros and cons of working for their employers. They are also encouraged to say whether they feel positively, negatively or neutral about the CEO of the company they work for.

