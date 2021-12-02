Harvey Nichols enters the world of NFTs

British luxury department store Harvey Nichols has become another player in the non-fungible token (NFT) sphere, with the launch of a 20,000 avatar collection and related consumer competition.

The NFT avatars were made in collaboration with Rtfkt Studios’ Clone X Project, with some additions also designed by Japanese contemporary artist, Takashi Murakami.

One of the exclusive avatars will be up for grabs through a competition launched in Hong Kong. Available to customers internationally, entrants can apply via Instagram or through Harvey Nichols’ website. Participants are asked to share what utility they would most like to see from Clone X NFTs going forward, with the most creative answer to be chosen as the winner.

The retailer follows other luxury brands in the pursuit of digital artwork implementation, with the likes of Burberry, Dolce and Gabbana and Louis Vuitton also recently moving into this fast-rising space.