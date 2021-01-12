Harvey Nichols names Clare Horner as Beauty Director

Harvey Nichols has announced the appointment of Clare Horner as Beauty Director with immediate effect. The company said in a statement that Horner will lead and further develop the beauty and beauty services strategy, reinforcing Harvey Nichols’ unique position as the first-choice destination for beauty customers.

Reporting to Manju Malhotra, the company’s CEO, the company added, Horner joins Harvey Nichols with a wealth of industry experience and an established career having previously worked with both luxury retailers and niche brands, most recently as managing director of a successful online beauty subscription business.

Commenting on Horner’s appointment, Manju Malhotra said: “We are delighted to welcome Clare to Harvey Nichols. Her unique experience makes her ideally positioned to spearhead beauty and further develop the category across both our online business and physical stores.”

Picture:Facebook/Harvey Nichols