  • Harvey Nichols takes off to new heights with Hong Kong’s Sandbox
By Angela Gonzalez-Rodriguez

3 hours ago

Harvey Nichols has launched a new experimental retail concept in Hong Kong. Called Sandbox – a nod to the experimentation environments ran by technology companies – it brings together fashion, lifestyle, art, and more.

The range of available items is scheduled to rotate monthly, instead of seasonally like more traditional stores. For its debut, the high-scale department store operator has selected three brands: HUF, Rip N’ Dip and Chinatown Market.

Fashion-wise, there’s a comfortable selection of loungewear, ideated for the current at-home lifestyle yet coloured in vivid photographic prints and swirls of tie-dye. Along with the unveiling of three new contemporary fashion brands, there will be limited artworks and collectables.

In November, Harvey Nichol’ owner Dickson Concepts reported a rise in profit for the first half of its financial year. The Hong Kong luxury goods company saw turnover fall 42.7 percent to 93.4 million pounds. Yet a “substantial increase in profit contribution from the investment portfolio, a doubling of profit in Taiwan, profit contribution from China and tight control in operating costs at all levels of operation” helped the company turn to a profit, according to the financial release.