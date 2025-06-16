Havaianas changes business model in the US

In a statement to the market and shareholders, Alpargatas, owner of the Havaianas brand, announced that it entered into a supply and distribution agreement with Eastman Group Inc., whereby Eastman will be the exclusive distributor of Havaianas in the US and Canada.

"Both countries are relevant markets for Alpargatas’ internationalisation strategy, given the importance of our category’s consumption in these locations and their significance for consolidating the Havaianas brand as a global reference," read a statement accredited to André Correa Natal, the company’s vice president of finance and investor relations.

The agreement changes the company's operating model in these markets, shifting from direct operation to distributor management. Alpargatas will remain focused exclusively on brand building, while Eastman will handle logistics, sales, commercial operations, and back office.

The strategic partnership aims to utilise an operational and commercial model that enables cost efficiency and leverages the brand’s presence in strategic channels, "expanding our distribution network". The distribution agreement is initially set to last four years, with the possibility of extension. The transition process will be developed throughout 2025, with the 2026 season being the first under the new model.

Havaianas was established in 1962, inspired by Japanese Zori sandals. In the 1990s, the brand gained status as a fashion item, having been used in Jean Paul Gaultier’s 1999 runway show. Today, it is undergoing an internationalisation process, with a presence in Europe, the US, and Canada, bringing a touch of Brazilian lifestyle to the world.

