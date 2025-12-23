Havaianas faces boycott calls over political advertisement in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil— The famous flip-flop brand Havaianas is facing calls for a boycott from Brazilian political figures. The calls follow an advertisement deemed to be anti-right-wing ahead of next year's presidential election.

In a video posted on the brand's social media accounts, Fernanda Torres asks the public “not to start 2026 on the right foot,” but rather “on both feet.” Torres is the lead actress in the Brazilian film “Ainda Estou Aqui” (“I’m Still Here”) and an Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film.

The advertisement sparked outrage among conservatives, with some virulent reactions. This included one from a son of Jair Bolsonaro, the former far-right president who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for an attempted coup.

In an Instagram video, Eduardo Bolsonaro, who lives in the US, throws a pair of black Havaianas flip-flops in the bin. The flip-flops are recognisable by their straps, which are adorned with a small Brazilian flag.

“Havaianas used to be a national symbol. I have seen many foreigners wearing this Brazilian flag on their feet (...), but I’m sorry, I’m going to throw the flip-flops in the bin,” he says. Eduardo Bolsonaro lost his parliamentary seat for exceeding the permitted number of absences.

“Havaianas has chosen its side. The Right has opted for a boycott,” posted conservative congressman Rodrigo Valadares on X.

Right-wing influencers also reacted. Thiago Asmar, who has over two million followers on Instagram, posted: “I’m burning my feet on the asphalt, but Havaianas, never again.”

The Alpargatas group, which owns the brand, has not responded to AFP's requests for comment. According to its LinkedIn page, the company employs 10,000 people and sold 226.6 million pairs of flip-flops in 2024, mostly in Brazil.

The controversy has also resonated with the left, with congresswoman Duda Salabert denouncing the “idiotic attacks.”

According to the lawmaker, the call for a boycott threatens jobs in her region of Minas Gerais (southeast Brazil), where one of the brand's factories is located.

Fernanda Torres, a supporter of the Brazilian left, won the Golden Globe for Best Actress and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in “Ainda Estou Aqui.”

The film, directed by Walter Salles, chronicles the years of the military dictatorship (1964-1985), which are often nostalgically recalled by Jair Bolsonaro's circle.