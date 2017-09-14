Heist Studios raises 2.6 million USD in funding round backed by Natalie Massenet

Hosiery start-up label Heist Studios has raised 2.6 million US dollars (2 million pounds) in seed funding from a group of investors including Dame Natalie Massenet, founder of luxury etailer Net-a-Porter.

Other leading fashion and ecommerce investors in the round include New York fund 14w, the founder of Innocent Drinks company and Pembroke VCT, the investor behind Alexa Chung eponymous fashion label. The seed funding marks the start-up third funding round and brings its total investment to 4 million US dollars (3.03 million pounds).

The London-based hosiery brand was founded two years ago with the aim of transforming the luxury tight category. The label aims to use its new funding to expand its core range of 3D knitted tights, which feature a 5000 thread count, is seamless and features an anti-roll down top. "In underwear, there are a number of items that need modernizing. We have started with tights but will in time seek to address other garments that have been long overlooked for an upgrade," said Toby Darbyshire, Heist's CEO to Growthbusiness.

"Our long-term goal is to build an underwear brand for the modern woman and we’re really excited to bring the experience of industry icons like Natalie and the Innocent founders into the firm, alongside some of the best venture capitalists in the business." Since its launch in late August, 2015, the label has sold over 100,000 pairs of tights, growing 25 percent month on month.