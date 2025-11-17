Helen Kirkum to close studio at the end of 2025

British footwear and accessories designer Helen Kirkum, who became known for her pioneering approach to sustainable footwear by creating bespoke shoes from old trainers, has announced she is closing her studio at the end of the year.

In a social media post, Kirkum said: “After eight years, Helen Kirkum Studio is coming to a close at the end of the year. This is not an ending, it’s just the closing of this chapter. A chapter that has been so full of fun, learning, achievements and love. I am deeply proud of the pioneering work I was able to achieve in the last eight years and the permanent impact it has had on the industry.

“Blazing a trail in this industry was never going to be easy and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone that supported and believed in me along the way. It has been a privilege to collaborate with such incredible partners, colleagues, suppliers and friends.

“Most of all, I want to thank you for being part of the journey, whenever you joined us and however you supported, I really appreciate you being along for the ride.”

Helen Kirkum spring/summer 2024 presentation at LFW Credits: Helen Kirkum by Bernhard Deckert

Kirkum founded her own studio in 2019 with a clear goal to rescue odd sneakers from landfills and transform them into new creations, while also highlighting and addressing the problem of post-consumer sneaker waste from linear production processes. This led to her creating shoes with her unique signature collaged sneaker leather, which was created from meticulously cleaning, deconstructing, and transforming old sneakers into a one-of-a-kind raw material. This material was used to create her footwear and bags, which she showcased during London Fashion Week.

The London-based designer, who graduated from London's Royal College of Art and the University of Northampton, and was named a recipient of the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Trust grant in 2024, went on to add that the stock left on her website was everything she has left available from her creations, and no more sizes, colours or silhouettes will be released.

“It has been a dream to curate my ideas into a pioneering brand that manufactured meaningful products, which quietly but undisputedly had a monumental impact on the industry over the last decade,” added Kirkum on her Instagram. “The mindset, material, process and products created a quiet revolution that rippled across the fashion landscape, I learnt so much and I am proud of the work we made.”

When it comes to what’s next for Kirkum, the British designer teased a “new opportunity to explore” as she was joining a company where she would be able “to create impact on a global scale”.

Kirkum concluded: “I am hopeful I can continue to inspire ideas and creative change as I set out on this journey.”