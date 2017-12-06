Heritage Global auctions Wellington Rain Boot Company

Heritage Global Patents and Trademarks (HGPT), global brokerage and advisory service, just announced that it will manage an auction for British Wellington Rain Boot Company. The sale will include all assets of the company including its trademarks and intellectual property.

The sale will also include all product formulations, manufacturing contracts, retail distribution and more according to a statement released by the company. The brand, which has been renown for its rain boots, has merged fashion along with utilitarian use. By capitalizing on the rain boot market, the company holds value for its status as a footwear company.

Interested buyers can find out more information on the company's assets through a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) available on the Heritage Global website. As the company is now accepting offers for the Wellington Rain Boot company, it seems the footwear brand will be acquired soon.