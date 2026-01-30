Hermès expands leather goods production with new Normandy workshop

Following a memorable show marked by the farewell of Véronique Nichanian, Hermès is making headlines again by announcing a new leather goods project. The facility will be established in Normandy in France, a region where the luxury group already has several workshops.

The new leather goods workshop will be located in the town of Les Andelys, in the Eure department. As the group stated in a press release, its establishment is part of a sustainable development strategy involving the redevelopment of a former industrial site, the old Holophane glassworks.

Strengthening Normandy hub

This future production unit will join the Normandy artisanal hub, which already includes the sites of Val-de-Reuil (opened in 2017) and Louviers (opened in 2023). Another project is also underway in Colombelles, France, in the Calvados department. Eventually, the Les Andelys workshop is expected to employ 260 artisans, thereby strengthening the brand's presence in the region.

To support this growth, Hermès states it is relying on an inclusive recruitment model in collaboration with France Travail and the Normandy education authority. Future employees will be trained at the Hermès School of Know-How in Louviers, an accredited apprentice training centre that offers an 18-month diploma course.

Since 2010, Hermès has opened 13 leather goods workshops in France, scaling up its artisanal model to an industrial level while preserving the exclusivity of its products. Furthermore, by investing in local workshops, the brand secures its supply of high-end leather pieces, for which global demand remains strong.