Hermes International stock falls 8% over lower revenue in Q1

Stock of Hermes International SA (HESAF.PK) is falling about 8 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company reported a decline in revenue for the first quarter, to 4.070 billion euros, compared to 4.129 billion euros, last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at 1,635.00 euros, down 8.30 percent or 148.50 euros, over the previous close of 1,783.00 euros on the Paris Exchange. It has traded between 1,529.00 euros and 2,606.00 euros in the past one year.

Revenue from the ready-to-wear and accessories business fell to 1.076 billion euros from 1.149 billion euros in the previous year. Revenue from the watches business stood at 135 million euros as against 151 million euros a year ago