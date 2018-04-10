​Hermès strengthens in-house leather production with new workshop opening in France

Luxury fashion house Hermès continues to expand its own craftsmanship hub in France, with the opening of The Manufacture de l'Allen leather workshop. Marking the 16th leather workshop from the fashion house, the new site is set to employ 260 leather artisans.

Located in Allenjoie, in the department of Doubs, the new workshop builds on the leatherworking sites found in the Franche-Comte region, which include the leather workshop The Manufacture de Seloncourt, which opened in 1996 and The Manufacture de'Hericout, that opened in 2016.

Up to 780 leather artisans are set to work across these three sites by 2023, who will be working with the finest materials to produce bags and leather goods for Hermès. "The opening of the Manufacture de l'Allan demonstrates our dedication to artisanal production and the creation of jobs in France," said Axel Dumas, CEO of Hermès in a statement. "It is revealing of the talent of our craftspeople, the appeal of our high-quality know-how and the creative success of our leather goods collections."

Spanning 5,800 square meters, the new leather workshop was designed to be environmentally friendly and preserves local apple, pear and cherry trees. The opening of the new leather workshop also strengthens the partnership between Hermès and the École Boudard in Béthencourt, Doubs, which aim to train future craftspeople.

Photos: Courtesy of Hermes