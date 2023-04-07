Hermès surpasses 200 billion euro valuation

Hermès has seen its valuation surpass the 200 billion euro mark, making it the eighth-most valuable company across the pan-European Stoxx 600 index.

As the second most valuable luxury company in the world, it falls behind LVMH, which is valued at 459 billion dollars.

The luxury sector has remained buoyant throughout the war and global recession, as markets including China and India remain key growth regions. Hermès is unique amongst a sea of luxury houses, where pricing for its handbags of 10,000 euros is no deterrent to its customers. With resale values climbing, items like its Birkin bags remain a profitable investment.

“Although Hermes is unlikely to be immune to the risk of slowing trends globally due to increasingly complex macro environment, we expect its unique supply-driven business model to drive its continued outperformance,” UBS Group AG analysts led by Zuzanna Pusz wrote in a note published April 4, as was published by Bloomberg.

Hermès stock has continually increased in price throughout 2023, up 30 percent so far.