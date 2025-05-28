Hermès to open factory in France in 2027

Luxury group Hermès has started work on the Beyrand factory, a subsidiary of the group since 2017. The site will open in 2027, in Couzeix, France (Haute-Vienne), and will be dedicated to tableware.

In approximately two years, 300 people will come to work in the town of Couzeix. They will be working at the new Beyrand factory. Among the technical specialities of the site, employees will be recruited to work on the printing of chromes and the application of decorations on porcelain. The company stated in a press release that training programmes will be integrated.

The building will cover 13,000 square metres and was designed by architect François Bouchaudy. Bouchaudy has already worked on a factory project with Hermès, the Saint-Junien glove-leather goods factory.

The site will combine wood and glass and will feature 2,800 square metres of photovoltaic panels, as well as heat recovery tools.

This announcement comes a month after the announcement of a new Hermès leather goods factory in Colombelles, Normandy, which will open in 2028. The increase in the creation of Hermès production sites reflects the group's excellent financial health. It had 15.2 billion euros in turnover in 2024, up 15 percent at constant exchange rates.

The Hermès group now has 60 production and training sites, as well as a network of nearly 300 stores in 45 countries. It employs 25,185 people worldwide, including 15,556 in France in 2024. Hermès has been managed since 2013 by Axel Dumas, a member of the sixth generation.