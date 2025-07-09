Heron Preston buys back rights to own brand from New Guards Group

Fashion designer Heron Preston has announced that he has regained full and exclusive rights to his brand. He repurchased these rights from New Guards Group (NGG), the fashion holding company owned by Farfetch.

In an interview with The Business of Fashion, Preston shared: "I have been through hell to protect what I have built. I fought for my name, my work and my vision. Now I am back with more purpose than ever."

The Heron Preston brand was founded in 2016. The luxury streetwear label creates both womenswear and menswear. It was previously featured on the official New York Fashion Week schedule. In addition to his own label, Preston is also known for collaborations with the late Virgil Abloh and brands like Calvin Klein and Nike.

The Italian NGG has been experiencing difficulties for some time. The acquisition of NGG by Farfetch in 2019, and later by Coupang in late 2023, has led to multiple company restructurings. The company reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Italy in November 2024. At the start of 2024, there were rumours about a potential takeover of NGG by the Italian private equity firm Style Capital, but no further action was taken.

Preston joins a growing list of brands that have recently left NGG’s portfolio, including Ambush, Palm Angels and Alanui.