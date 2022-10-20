Higg teams up with organisations to promote use of environmentally-safe chemicals

Sustainability insights platform Higg has announced the development of partnerships with Bluesign and Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) in a bid to accelerate the use of environmentally-safe chemicals among brands and manufacturers.

The relationships between the duo and Higg will see the platform expand its data sources that it already has available.

In a release, the involved parties said they are each aiming for a more advanced integration of data for their customers in order to help textile manufacturers improve chemical management, reduce the risk of water toxicity and better understand human health impacts.

Higg and Bluesight are intending to develop stronger data and service offerings for their consumers, as well as exploring how mutual customers can share data between the two platforms.

With ZDHC, Higg said it will be bringing the organisation’s facility improvement resources to its own customers, while cross-mapping its data to complete its own assessments.

It comes following the recent publication of a report by ZDHC, where it found that between six and eight percent of all greenhouse gas emissions can be attributed to chemicals produced in the textile industry.

"Focusing on chemical management is essential to creating a cleaner supply chain and tackling climate change," said Daniel Rufenacht, Bluesign CEO, in a release.

He continued: "It is important to partner with all stakeholders to drive change and mitigate the effects of harmful chemicals across the product life cycle. Our partnership with Higg is a further step toward that."