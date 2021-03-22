Hilco advising on Ralph & Russo sale

Hilco Streamback LLC, an advisory firm, will help market the sale of British luxury label Ralph & Russo, which went into administration this week as a result of a sales decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hilco will draw up a list of prospective buyers for the brand, which is famous for being the first British brand in almost a century to become an official member of the Chamber Syndicale de la Haute Couture, France’s governing body that decides what is officially couture. The brand is also known worldwide for being the designers behind Meghan Markle’s 56,000 British pounds dress worn by Meghan Markle for her engagement photos with Prince Harry.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was quite successful and making a name for itself. They were able attract top investors, like Candy Ventures Sarl.

Due to Ralph & Russo’s growing household name status, they are expecting a very extensive list of prospective buyers, ranging from rival fashion houses to private equity firms. Aside from Meghan Markle, their celebrity clientele list has included Angelina Jolie, Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and Beyonce.

Image: Ralph & Russo