Hilco sells Canadian brand Tilley to Gibraltar & Company

Hilco Capital has announced the sale of Tilley Endurables Inc., the Canadian hat and travel apparel manufacturer, to Toronto-based investment firm, Gibraltar & Company.

“Tilley’s collaboration with Hilco Capital has strengthened its core business and positioned the brand for significant growth under Gibraltar & Company ownership,” said Andrew Prendergast, President and Chief Executive Officer at Tilley Endurables, Inc. in a statement.

Tilley founded in 1980, was acquired by Hilco Capital from its founder, Alex Tilley, on his retirement in 2015. Hilco, the company said, restructured the business, augmenting the management team and expanding Tilley’s product offering. Tilley enjoys significant distribution across Canada, the USA and UK.

Commenting on the development, Chris Emmott, investment director at Hilco Capital, said: “We are glad to be able to sell this great business to experienced new owners who are excellently placed to take Tilley on the next stage of its journey.”

“We look forward to working with the team at Tilley, to build on its success and drive it forward to an exciting future,” added Cam di Prata, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of Gibraltar & Company.

