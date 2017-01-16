Hobbs holiday sales witness a 14.3 percent growth

British women’s fashion brand Hobbs has said that its sales for the 13 weeks ended December 31, 2016 increased 14.3 percent with Solus store sales up 3.9 percent on like-for-like basis. Online sales were up 26.7 percent, while international sales rose 97.9 percent. The company said trading margins also improved by 1.1ppt.

“We have been pleased with strong trading throughout the Christmas period as our ranges continue to reflect what our customers love about Hobbs,” said Meg Lustman, CEO of Hobbs in a statement, adding, “Our international store portfolio has continued to develop and we are encouraged by customers’ reactions to the Hobbs proposition in new markets. Whilst market conditions in the UK are forecast to remain challenging for the year ahead, we are confident that Hobbs is well-positioned with a clear strategy and a pipeline for growth.”

Hobbs posts sales growth across markets

The retailer said, it achieved sales growth in all channels and markets, supported by its strategic focus on offering understated British style to smart busy women and investment in its product range and customer experience.

The growth was further supported by strong international performance in the existing footprint coupled with further expansion in Bloomingdales including bloomingdales.com, and the launch of Hobbs’ first international Solus store in Westchester, New York and market entry to Germany.

Hobbs delivered strong sales growth and margin improvement throughout the 13 week period. In the three weeks prior to Christmas, the retailer achieved total sales up 27.2 percent, and Solus store sales up 16.1 percent LFL. Knitwear and outerwear performed particularly strongly, with products such as the Tilda Coat proving a best-seller. The company said in the US market, customers responded very positively to the Bloomingdales ranges of outerwear and tailoring; and in the German department store concessions, outerwear was a leading choice.

Picture:Hobbs