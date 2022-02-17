Hobbs partners with supply chain transparency platform Segura

British womenswear brand Hobbs has announced a partnership with Segura, a next-generation supply chain transparency platform, that will see the retailer strengthen its position on ethical trade.

The partnership hopes to aid Hobbs in modernising the quality of its supply chain management and help in its mission to implement transparency throughout its entire supply chain.

Segura has collaborated with Hobbs’ parent company the TFG London Group since 2019, with this new cooperation coming as part of its mission to further align Hobbs within the group’s collective sustainability strategy.

The platform will allow the retailer to contain all supplier processes under one system, enabling real-time updates and tracking, embedding traceability into labelling requirements and hosting a forum for audits, communication and action plans.

In a news release, Justin Hampshire, TFG Brands’ group managing director, said: “As a purpose-led business that aims to put people and the plant first, it is important to us to continue to protect the human rights of those who help make and sell our products and services. We take our responsibilities seriously; when we champion higher standards and practices, we can have a real impact on the lives of millions of people across our value chain.”