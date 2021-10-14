Hobo partners with Habitat for Humanity

Handbag brand Hobo has pledged to donate 100,000 dollars to Habitat for Humanity International.

The donation, made in celebration of the brand’s 30 year anniversary, is to be spent on expanding the nonprofit’s work to improve access to affordable and safe shelter. The donation funds will come from the sale of the Annapolis Shopper, a new addition to the Hobo collection. One hundred percent of the purchase price - 30 dollars - will go to Habitat for Humanity. The initiative began on October 12.

The family run brand is also encouraging its employees to engage in local Habitat volunteer opportunities, and will provide three build days with Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake which is located near Hobo headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland.

“When we started Hobo 30 years ago, our house was everything,” said Hobo co-founder and chief visionary officer Koren Ray. “We never would have made it without the security of the place we call hope. This is why we are proud to support Habitat for Humanity.”

Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1976, and has become a leading global nonprofit worldwide. It seeks to help build homes for those who need it most, creating homes alongside the future homeowners and volunteers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Hobo as a new partner committed to supporting Habitat’s work in the US,” said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and foundation relations at Habitat for Humanity. “Just as Hobo stays true to its roots, Habitat partners with families to set down roots and build a strong foundation for their futures.”