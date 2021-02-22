Hodinkee acquires pre-owned luxury watch specialists Crown & Caliber

Hodinkee, a New York-based media and commerce company focused on watches, has acquired online pre-owned luxury watch specialists Crown & Caliber.

The move will see Hodinkee “put a stamp” on the watch resale market, the company said.

“With smart pricing tools, quick payment services, and a tremendous level of trust from their customers, Crown & Caliber are real experts in the pre-owned watch world,” said Hodinkee CEO Toby Bateman in a statement. “We are proud to welcome them into the Hodinkee business and are excited about expanding our own trade-in service and pre-owned watch sales.”

Hamilton Powell, who founded Crown & Caliber in 2013 and is CEO, said: “With mutual respect for each other over the years, the Crown & Caliber team has watched with great admiration as Hodinkee has become an undisputed industry leader.

“And as we looked at the future of our industry, Hodinkee and Crown & Caliber agreed we would benefit from each other’s strengths to build a one-of-a-kind online destination for all watch enthusiasts.”