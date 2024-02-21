Hoff taps Newmark Retail to support European expansion

Spanish fashion and footwear brand Hoff has appointed strategic retail property advisor Newmark Retail UK & EMEA to support its national and international retail growth strategy.

Hoff has tapped Newmark Retail to support its expansion in key European markets and to secure stores in the UK, France, Spain, Portugal and Benelux to meet the growing demand for its colourful collection of trainers.

Ana Mendi, director at Newmark Retail UK & EMEA, said in a statement: “Hoff has been an amazing story to follow, and its success is a testament to a great brand, product, and strategy that consumers are attuned to.

“Its ambitious retail strategy is exciting to be a part of, and through our knowledge and experience in strategic retail property expansions for brands across the globe, Newmark Retail is the ideal partner to support Hoff’s plans. We’re looking forward to securing the first locations and working with the team at Hoff.”

Founded in 2017 by chief executive Fran Marchena in Alicante, Hoff has been one of Spain’s most notable success stories in the fashion industry, having sold more than one million pairs of trainers in 2023, just six years after launching.

At the end of 2023, Hoff had a network of 30 stores worldwide and 17 points of sale through the El Corte Inglés department stores. It opened its debut store in London in October 2023 on Regent Street.