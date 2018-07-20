Hoka One One, Sanuk and Teva join Camber Outdoors as corporate partners

Performance lifestyle brands Hoka One One, Sanuk and Teva under Deckers Brands, have joined hands with Camber Outdoors as corporate partner. The company said that Camber Outdoors works with companies to accelerate equitable and inclusive workplaces so that a diversity of experiences and people drive business success.

"Hoka One One, Sanuk and Teva are iconic and recognized brand leaders in the active-outdoor industries, and we are excited to add them as valuable partners to our community of companies working together toward a common vision," said Deanne Buck, Executive Director of Camber Outdoors in a statement.

Founded in 1996 as the Outdoor Industries Women's Coalition, Camber Outdoors develops and implements programming to ensure outdoor companies recruit, attract, develop, and retain diverse and top-tier talent to grow inclusive leadership roles and create a stronger, more sustainable industry – increasing profits, expanding the product market, and driving innovation.

Commenting on the partnership with Camber Outdoors, Wendy Yang, President of Hoka One One, Teva and Sanuk added, "Deckers is committed to fostering a diverse workforce and ensuring women can succeed and play major leadership roles in our workplace, so partnering with Camber Outdoors was a natural evolution as part of our efforts."

As part of their partnership, Deckers will work with Camber Outdoors to develop internal programming, furthering the company’s mission of enabling and elevating women and promoting gender diversity in the workplace, from entry-level to executive leadership positions. As a part of their effort, in April 2018, the company hosted their first annual Women's Leadership Summit, led by Wendy Yang.

Picture:Hoka One One blog