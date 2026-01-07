Hong Kong's luxury department store Lane Crawford launches AI stylist

AiDLab is collaborating with iconic Hong Kong luxury department store Lane Crawford, fashion innovator Calvin Wong, CEO and Centre Director of AiDLab and Endowed Professor in Fashion at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), announced today on LinkedIn.

AiDLab, which stands for the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design, is a joint initiative of PolyU and the Royal College of Art in London and is a leading research center for AI applications in design, including fashion and textiles.

Lane Crawford and AiDLab have unveiled SARA: a virtual personal stylist that combines customer preferences, real-time trends, and the store's assortment to offer personalized styling advice and virtual try-on capabilities through a unique, personal avatar.

Additionally, Lane Crawford is also exploring AiDA, an AI system from AiDLab for applications such as trend forecasting and product design. The collaboration also includes a community program featuring talks and workshops to connect talent from fashion, design, and technology, and to foster innovation and sustainability, as shared by Wong in the post.