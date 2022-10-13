Hot Topic launches resale offer with ThredUp

Hot Topic has revealed a new “360-resale” programme, ‘Hot Topic Replay’, that allows customers to shop secondhand products directly through its website.

The initiative was launched with tech company ThredUp, which utilised its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) system to power the resale experience.

Alongside preloved Hot Topic items, customers can also purchase pop culture brands on the dedicated ThredUp platform.

In a release, Steve Vranes, CEO of Hot Topic, said: “Incorporating resale into our business model is another step towards sustainability and an exciting opportunity for our customers.

“The launch of Hot Topic Replay provides our customers the ability to give their pop culture merchandise a second life.”

US-based customers will also be able to earn shopping credit for “gently-worn” items from the brand, by filling a box with used goods and shipping it to ThredUp with a prepaid shipping label.

The retailer is particularly popular among a younger shopper group, which is drawn to the brand through its maintained cultural relevance.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO of ThredUp, James Reinhart, said: "We're thrilled to enable Hot Topic Replay and believe that entering resale will help Hot Topic build brand affinity among customers who are on the hunt for that unique band tee or collectible item, while also serving as a new growth channel for the business."