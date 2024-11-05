Hot weather impacts Uniqlo's October same-store sales

Uniqlo Japan reported a 7.5 percent decrease in October same-store sales including online sales. The company’s total sales including online sales decreased by 5.9 percent.

The company part of the Fast Retailing Group, attributed same-store sales decrease in October to persistently hot weather negatively affecting sales of winter ranges.

On October 25, the company opened the Uniqlo Shinjuku Honten global flagship store in Tokyo. In the same month, the company opened doors to five stores in Texas, United States across major cities of Houston and Dallas.

During the month under review, the company opened three new stores and also closed three stores in Japan.