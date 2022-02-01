Hotter Shoes owner Unbound Group debuts on AIM

The owner of British footwear retailer Hotter Shoes has debuted on AIM, a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Unbound Group announced earlier this month it would be moving from LSE’s main market to AIM as part of a rebranding at the group, which aims to be an online multi-brand retail platform targeted at the 55+ demographic.

The group debuted on AIM on Tuesday under the ticker ‘UBG’.

Unbound Group, which was called Electra Private Equity before the rebranding, also confirmed Monday a number of board changes.

Ian Watson and Daniel Lampard will be appointed as chief executive officer and chief financial officer, respectively.

Current CFO and COO Gavin Manson is to step down from his roles, but will stay on the board as a non-executive director.

Neil Johnson, who has previously been executive chairman, will become non-executive chairman.

CEO Ian Watson said the group is “delighted” to begin trading on AIM.

“Our focus now, as well as continuing the development of Hotter Shoes, is on developing our Unbound Group partnership strategy, selling selected products in addition to Hotter Shoes footwear on the Unbound Group website, which is progressing well,” he said.

“Confirmation of partners in the initially targeted specialist footwear and apparel segments will be made in due course, with first revenues expected in the second quarter of 2022.”