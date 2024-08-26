House of Fraser rebrands to Frasers

Frasers Group has revealed a brand overhaul of its formerly dubbed ‘House of Fraser’ retail chain, which will now operate under the modified name of ‘Frasers’.

The rebrand was revealed in a post on the company’s LinkedIn, where it was stated that the move intended to usher in a “new look, a new approach and a new way to shop”.

The post continued: “We’ve been busy making some changes to the way you shop. You’ll find the same best-in-class brands across fashion, beauty and home. You’ll have the ability to shop our family brands under one roof. And you’ll find carefully curated products, chosen for you.”

The text was accompanied by a video with a refreshed logo and a selection of imagery exhibiting both products and store interiors, suggesting a wider change of identity is to become evident throughout the business.

Amendments can already be seen on the Frasers website, where the new logo is accompanied by an explanation of the rebrand, as shown on the company’s ‘About Us’ page which stated that it was making a return to its “Frasers roots”.

Last year, the now former ‘House of Fraser’ had been subject to a series of store closures throughout the UK, with parent company Frasers Group whittling down the number of locations as part of a network reduction strategy.

This was initially put in place from the moment the group reduced the retailer from administration in 2018. Since then, Frasers Group has nearly halved House of Frasers store numbers, with just 15 out of the prior 59 remaining.