House of Hackney announces B Corp certification

Luxury British interiors, fashion and lifestyle brand House of Hackney has confirmed that they have been certified as a B Corp business, meaning that that met the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

To achieve B Corp certification, House of Hackney had to undergo a rigorous independent assessment, which measured its performance in five impacted areas - governance, workers, customers, community and environment.

The move enhances the luxury brand’s policies such as championing eco-friendly materials and manufacturing methods, caring for its employees and the communities in which its does business, as well as considering the environmental impact on future generations.

House of Hackney also has an Eco Manifesto that stresses ‘Less is More’ so not to contribute to landfill, manufacturing in small batches and made-to-order, and flying the flag for British manufacturing, as its furniture is handmade in Nottingham and its fabrics are woven in Suffolk.

The brand is also a supporter of charitable causes that protects the most vulnerable members of society and safeguards wildlife. Its charity partner is Friends of the Earth and for every order placed, House of Hackney donates to their campaign to double the UK tree cover by 2045.

“The house we’ve created at House of Hackney is a sanctuary from the outside world, adorned with prints and colours inspired by the sublime palette of nature,” said the brand in a statement. “It’s not filled with lots of ‘stuff’ – only things that have a purpose, created for both their beauty and their meaning. We call them ‘future heirlooms’: artistically designed pieces made in England by craftsmen specialising in generations-old trades.”

House of Hackney joins more than 3,500 B Corps in 70 counties and 150 industries.

Founded by Frieda Gormley and Javvy M Royle in 2011, House of Hackney has become an award-winning British luxury brand. Best known for its interiors, House of Hackney has also had numerous collaborations with fashion brands and retailers including & Other Stories, Eastpak, Asos, and Opening Ceremony.

Image: courtesy of House of Hackney