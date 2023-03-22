House of M Beauty secures 2 million US dollars

House of M Beauty, the saffron-infused luxury skincare brand, has raised 2 million US dollars in its first seed round to support its retail expansion, with the goal to hit 5 million US dollars at the end of the funding round.

The brand, which harnesses the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial power of the highest quality saffron, Super Negin in its products, has raised 2 million US dollars in funds from 99 percent female angel investors from within its Vietnamese community.

Founded by Vietnamese immigrant Anne Oliver in 2019, House of M Beauty will use the capital to expand the brand’s reach and retail partners, boost marketing and PR, as well as launch a new mask, balm, cleanser and candle, all infused with the brand’s signature saffron scent.

“For us, the first seed round I wanted to keep within the Vietnamese community as a way to give back to them, for all of the times that they have whole-heartedly supported us for the past 4 years,” explains Oliver in a statement.

This is the first round of funding for House of M Beauty, and since it launched in 2019, it has been 100 percent self-funded and has organically scaled to 2.56 million US dollars in revenue these past three years.

The brand has grown ten times between 2020 and 2021, reaching seven figures in revenue by its third year, and has launched in Nordstrom. It is also available in more than 200 boutique stores, nail salons and retailers across the world.

House of M Beauty uses Super Negin Saffron in its range of luxurious saffron skincare and multipurpose products as it's a unique, super antioxidant ingredient high in Vitamin C with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that calms, brightens and nourishes skin to even skin tone.