How a disruptive DTC lingerie brand became a tech power player

Adore Me, an American online lingerie brand that was a pioneer in sizing inclusivity, is becoming a technology-first platform and category power player.

Founded in 2011, Adore Me is a disruptive online lingerie startup, selling direct to consumer and serving women of all sizes and budgets. The company is hoping to transform the way people shop with a pioneering try-at-home commerce service that features lingerie, swimwear, activewear, loungewear, and compression intimates. With a series of innovation-driven sister brands, Adore Me Tech, its own technology brand, will build upon the Adore Me Operating Platform.

The company has introduced its own suite of proprietary software and technology used to expand into new markets, new products, and new business models. Its 100-strong tech teams are based between Bucharest, Romania, and New York City.

Examples of these proprietary tools include a scale-up procurement inventory management system, a product ordering tool and advanced shipping notifications, an algorithm-based try-at-home subscription box, an advanced product creation tool used by Adore Me Designers, and a self-serve platform that serves as a homebase for influencer campaigns.

“We hypothesize that as the world around us continues to change, we’ll need to change the way we approach our planning, automation, and policies,” says Romain Liot, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Adore Me. “The right framework will be our catalyst in business growth, and the Adore Me Operating Platform is a huge step in the right direction.”