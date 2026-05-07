How ArmedAngels drives responsible growth with data insight from Retviews

In today’s fashion landscape, responsibility and performance are no longer opposing forces — they are inseparable. As brands face increasing pressure to align sustainability goals with speed, pricing accuracy and commercial success, data has become a strategic asset. This is where Lectra, a global leader in industrial intelligence solutions, empowers fashion brands to make responsibility measurable and actionable. As an industrial technology solution provider, Lectra’s unique offering spans the five core areas of the fashion value chain—Create, Manufacture, Market, Collaborate, and Traceability—brought together through fully integrated solutions.

A compelling example is ArmedAngels, the Cologne-based sustainable fashion brand known for its strong ethical commitments. To support responsible growth while maintaining competitiveness, ArmedAngels chose Lectra’s Retviews solution. Within the Market domain, Retviews is an AI-powered fashion market intelligence solution designed to transform market complexity into clear, shared insights. Discover how ArmedAngels uses Retviews.

Credits: Lectra

From responsibility to confident, data-driven decisions

ArmedAngels’ ambition was clear: align pricing, assortment and collection strategies with its values—without slowing down teams or relying on fragmented data. Before Retviews, teams spent a significant amount of time manually collecting and consolidating information, limiting their ability to react quickly and collaborate efficiently across the organization.

With Retviews, Lectra provided a single, transparent source of market intelligence, enabling ArmedAngels to access real-time, holistic insights into competitors, pricing structures, assortment depth and market positioning. This shift fundamentally changed how decisions were made: pricing and assortment strategies are now grounded in shared data, visible and understandable to all teams.

“It’s not just about numbers. It’s about confidence. Everyone can see the reasoning behind each decision,” explains a senior leader at ArmedAngels.

Smarter decisions, faster execution

By automating data collection and competitive benchmarking, Retviews has significantly reduced manual workload, freeing teams to focus on strategic analysis rather than operational tasks. Designers, merchandising and product teams can now work from the same factual base, accelerating alignment and improving decision quality across the brand.

This data-driven approach strengthens ArmedAngels’ ability to plan balanced collections, optimize pricing strategies and anticipate market shifts—all while enabling decisions that align with its sustainability commitments. The result is faster insight, improved internal confidence and a more agile organization capable of scaling responsibly.

“We spend less time doing the manual work and more time applying intelligence to create new ideas and opportunities,” adds the same senior leader, highlighting the operational impact of the collaboration.

A collaboration built on trust

Beyond technology, the collaboration highlights Lectra’s longterm commitment to supporting customer performance and growth. ArmedAngels emphasizes the smooth rollout, dedicated support and human expertise behind Retviews—key factors in ensuring adoption and lasting value across teams.

Today, Retviews is seen not simply as a tool, but as an extension of ArmedAngels’ teams—supporting confident decision-making, cross-functional collaboration and responsible growth.

For fashion brands navigating uncertainty, rising sustainability demands and competitive pressure, the ArmedAngels success story demonstrates how Lectra transforms data into a powerful driver of performance, transparency and trust.