How circular jeans are produced using recycled materials

In the last 5 years, circularity has become fashion’s newest buzzword, but what does it actually mean? A circular fashion system is aimed at cancelling out waste and pollution, keeping materials and products in use for as long as possible and regenerating natural systems. Behind the scenes of jeans production in a circular, sustainable way: Honest Jeans.

Unbelievable, but true, less than 1% of material used to produce clothing is recycled into new clothing. This lack of textile-to-textile recycling has various reasons. One being that, today, garments are not designed for recycling. Elements such as metal rivets, buttons, zippers, fantasies and polyester labels prevent them from being properly recycled. In most denim recycling chains, the upper part of the jeans containing all hard parts and labels is being cut off, leading to material losses of up to 30%.

More about hnst on the brandpage fashionunited.com/companies/hnst .

Source: Youtube