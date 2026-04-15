How the Made in France Alliance aims to revitalize French production

Launched at the end of January by the Confédération des petites et moyennes entreprises (CPME), the Made in France Alliance is part of a drive to revive national industrial production.

Three months later, as new economic models redefine value dynamics, particularly those driven by the creator economy, the alliance has highlighted a series of objectives to enhance national production and recreate value within the country.

This initiative, led by the CPME, was co-founded with the CFTC; the CFE-CGC; the Made in France trade show; the Origine France Garantie label; the Union des Industries Textiles (UIT); and the Réseau Excellence EPV (Living Heritage Company).

The Made in France Alliance brings together employers' organisations, social partners and industry players around a common goal: to strengthen French industrial production in the country.

“Made in France” is seen as an economic and social project set against a competitive backdrop: pressure from Chinese ultra fast fashion platforms and the need to respond to ecological and digital transitions.

The macroeconomic objective is to increase the industry's share of GDP from 9 percent to 13 percent.

Public procurement, a central but under-exploited lever

Public procurement is considered an immediate driver of activity for SMEs. It represents at least 170 billion euros per year. However, only 22 percent of purchases are currently directed towards French production.

The challenge is to move beyond a logic based solely on price to integrate broader criteria such as local employment, tax benefits and the impact on local areas. According to a study by the UIT and KPMG, a company producing in France would reinvest an average of 84 percent of its turnover into the national economy, compared to 35 percent for an importer.

Training needed to meet industrial demands

Companies, particularly SMEs, face recruitment difficulties, especially for technical roles.

The objective is to adapt training provision to the needs of the productive fabric, while enhancing the attractiveness of industrial professions. This upskilling is seen as a way to secure career paths and to support innovation and the upscaling of French production.

Directing savings towards productive investment

The third focus is financing the industry through better mobilisation of savings. While French savings are considered abundant, they are still not sufficiently directed towards productive companies.

The Alliance thus intends to identify mechanisms to channel more capital into industrial investment, particularly towards SMEs. The challenge involves both modernising production tools and relocating certain activities.

For these three action levers, the Alliance advocates a structured approach based on prioritising projects, implementing concrete measures and long-term monitoring. Its action now depends on their inclusion in the political agenda.