How US trade organisations responded to the Supreme Court’s decision on tariffs

On Friday, the US Supreme Court overruled Donald Trump’s tariffs, determining that the president had wrongfully invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose levies.

The region’s trade organisations swiftly responded to the ruling, largely expressing support for the court’s decision, many grateful for the stability and breathing room they anticipated to follow.

Julia Hughes, the president of the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA), called the decision a “tremendous victory for American consumers and American businesses”.

“This is a positive step forward to improve affordability and remove the economic uncertainty that has held back many companies from making new investments,” Hughes continued. USFIA is now calling on the Trump administration to refund tariff money to “the businesses that have paid more than 133 billion dollars in IEEPA tariffs”.

A similar appeal was made across the board, including by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA), the president of which, Steve Lamar, said the Customs and Border Protection's recently modernised refund process “should help to expedite this effort”.

Lamar added: “We further urge the administration to work with congress and the full range of stakeholders representing American businesses when considering any future tariff actions.

“Now is the time to restore a predictable and dependable trade policy, compliant with the rule of law, that the appeal and footwear industry can rely on to temper the already heavy tariff burden facing our industry, US manufacturers, and every hardworking American family that relies on our products.”

Following the announcement, however, the trade landscape has experienced increased volatility. Trump immediately responded to the court's decision by implementing a 10 percent universal levy, before subsequently raising the global tariff rate to 15 percent, the legal limit permissible for 150 days before requiring congressional approval.

As a result, trade deals previously established with the US last year are now at risk of being overturned, as impacted regions urge further clarification from the White House.