Hudson's Bay Company sells Lord + Taylor to Le Tote

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has announced completion of the sale of Lord + Taylor to Le Tote, Inc., a fashion rental subscription service, for 99.5 million Canadian dollars (75 million dollars) in cash and a secured promissory note for 32.2 million Canadian dollars (25 million dollars) payable in cash after two years, subject to customary adjustments. The company added that HBC now holds an equity stake of approximately 25 percent in Le Tote, and a right to designate two members to Le Tote’s board of directors.

Le Tote has acquired the Lord + Taylor brand and related intellectual property, as well as assumed operations of 38 stores, Lord + Taylor digital channels and the associated inventory. In addition, Le Tote has hired the vast majority of Lord + Taylor’s associates.

The company further said that HBC will maintain economic responsibility for the rent payments owed by Lord + Taylor at the 38 locations operated by Le Tote for the initial three years post-closing. Starting in 2021, HBC and Le Tote will have options to reassess the Lord + Taylor store network, which may include HBC recapturing select locations to determine their highest and best use.

Picture:Facebook/Lord + Taylor